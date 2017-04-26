Taye Diggs dishes on new ‘Empire’ episode

(WSVN) - They need to catch their breath and shower up — ’cause it’s almost time for a new episode. And the always sexy Taye Diggs took time to tell Deco what’s getting ready to go down.

Taye Diggs (as Angelo Dubois): “Let’s believe in him. (kisses Cookie) You look good.”

Taraji P. Henson (as Cookie): “Thank you.”

Don’t you just love a good romance?

But then there’s always the crazy ex.

Taraji P. Henson (as Cookie): “You’re such a fame whore. You gotta keep Angelo’s name on your mouth just to stay relevant.”

Angelo Dubois, played by Taye Diggs, and Cookie Lyon, played by Taraji P. Henson, are serving up all kinds of warm and fuzzy feels with their intense relationship on “Empire.”

Taye Diggs: “Sparks fire, heat, burns, injury.”

Diggs is dishing about his role on the hit FOX show, and why he feels so lucky to be a part of it.

Taye Diggs: “Shows like this don’t come around often, where they are so well-written and entertaining and exciting.”

Before he was acting alongside the talented cast and never-ending stream of mega guest stars, Diggs was digging its concept.

Taye Diggs: “Before I was on the show, I was a huge fan. Had no idea that I would ever be on it.”

In the meantime, rumor has it Angelo is gonna pop the big question on Wednesday night’s episode.

Taye Diggs: “There’s a proposal. I was very excited to read that they were moving forward in that direction.”

Cookie is gonna be a beautiful bride. That is, if she says yes.

So, Taye, can you give us any spoilers for the show?

Taye Diggs: “I get killed this episode. I get killed off. I’m just kidding.” (laughs)

You’re killing me Taye, you’re killin’ me.

