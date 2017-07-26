Tax break approved for Tyler Perry’s plane outside Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A tax break worth nearly $2 million was recently approved for a plane owned by one of filmmaker Tyler Perry’s companies in Georgia.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Cobb County’s development authority approved the $1.8 million tax break. The deal would include the county authority refinancing Perry’s jet with a $35.3 million bond package and a 10-year tax abatement plan.

Cobb County officials say the plane at McCollum Filed will create 10 high-paying jobs. Officials say schools would end up receiving $733,000 in new property taxes from Perry’s plane.

Despite the incentives, the newspaper reports the county government would receive $400,000.

Under the code name “Project Meatloaf,” Perry’s firm would register and base the Embraer executive plane in Cobb County.

