Taste Celebrity Edition brings the best food South Beach has to offer

South Florida is such a melting pot — and that means we get to basically taste the world without ever leaving. From sushi to Latin flavors, there’s nothing you won’t find being served in the 305. And some of the best are coming together this Thursday night at an event all foodies will want to eat up.

Get ready for a pool party where the fun never ends and there’s enough food to suit any palate. It’s the second annual Taste Celebrity Chef Edition at the SLS Hotel South Beach.

Jimmy Pumarol: “We’re gonna have 15 of the best chefs in Miami Beach featuring their best creations.”

You heard him right.

Fifteen of Miami’s most well-known chefs will be cooking up their favorites.

Jimmy Pumarol: “Some incredible bites that we’re gonna be preparing throughout the event that is just incredible food. Everything is made at the moment and fresh as people are at the party.”

Here’s a sample of what they’ve got cooking for Thursday night’s event.

There’s the lamb schawarma from Cleo. It’s basically a roasted lamb dish.

Jimmy Pumarol: “It’s sliced and then we serve the lamb on top of this fantastic pita bread with a little bit of a spicy yogurt. It’s fantastic.”

Celebrity Chef Katsuya will be on hand doing what he does best.

Jimmy Pumarol: “He slices the fish. In this case, we’re gonna be doing tuna, salmon and hamachi, which is yellowtail.”

And then there’s bagels and lox. But not the way you’re used to it.

Jimmy Pumarol: “A fantastic little cone and then we fill it up with cream cheese and dill and salmon roe on top.”

All in all — the Taste Celebrity Chef event promises to give guests a taste of what South Beach has to offer.

Jimmy Pumarol: “It’s just a great night celebrating food.”

Patron: “Everything was amazing, different flavors. The taste was awesome.”

The money raised from the event will benefit Chef Jose Andres’ charity — which is providing meals to people in Puerto Rico. General admission tickets cost $85.

FOR MORE INFO:

Taste Celebrity Chef Edition

https://www.tixr.com/groups/hydebeach/events/taste-celebrity-chef-edition-6347

