Swizz Beatz gives back to artists with Wynwood art show

There are tons of gallery parties going on for Art Basel, but the biggest bash of all may be a house party. Rapper and art connoisseur Swizz Beatz filled us in on the deets.

Swizz Beatz is best known as a recording artist and a producer, but the New York native is blowing up the art world — opening up a one-of-a-kind show in Wynwood.

Swizz Beatz: “I love it because it’s so raw, and you can see the elements.”

No Commission, presented by the Dean Collection and Bacardi, features established and up-and-coming artists.

Swizz Beatz: “We are continuing to give 100 percent back to the artists, which is the reason it’s called No Commission. Since two years ago we’ve given back $3 million back into artists’ pockets.”

That means a wide range of art and prices if you’re looking to add to your personal collection.

Swizz Beatz: “You can get something in here for $50, $100, $5,000, $10,000 to a couple hundred thousand dollars. I feel that art should be the entry point for anyone who wants to explore it.”

At this show, art and music share the spotlight.

Swizz Beatz: “Art and music are brothers and sisters, so let’s keep them together. That’s why at the show you have art and you have music. You know, it’s not like ‘Oh, you have a concert happening then you have the art.” No, everything’s under the same roof.”

The musical lineup for this weekend is still under wraps, but previous shows have featured Major Lazer, ASAP Rocky and, oh yeah, Swizz Beatz’ wife — Alicia Keys!

So Swizz, are you going to perform?

Swizz Beatz: “Am I gonna perform? I’m gonna have some fun. I just go with the energy. I just go with the flow.”

I think that sounds like a yes.

Swizz Beatz: “Me not performing is very rare.”

From cutting edge art to live music, this is one house party where the guests will never want to leave.

Swizz Beatz: “Miami is great. It embraces the art world. Amazing. Wynwood.”

