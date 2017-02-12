(WSVN) - Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and they say that the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach. A pie perfect for love is on the menu — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Sweetie Pie
Ingredients:
5 large eggs
Pie Crust (refrigerated or make your own)
1 1/2 cups hazelnut spread (like Nutella)
Method of Preparation:
– Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
– In a large bowl, mix together hazelnut spread and eggs, adding one egg at a time. Whip until smooth and fully incorporated before adding the next one.
– Pour into prepared pie crust. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until the center is soft but not jiggly.
– Remove and let cool slightly.
To Plate:
Cut and serve with whipped cream and strawberries
Serves: 8
