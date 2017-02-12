(WSVN) - Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and they say that the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach. A pie perfect for love is on the menu — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Sweetie Pie

Ingredients:

5 large eggs

Pie Crust (refrigerated or make your own)

1 1/2 cups hazelnut spread (like Nutella)

Method of Preparation:

– Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

– In a large bowl, mix together hazelnut spread and eggs, adding one egg at a time. Whip until smooth and fully incorporated before adding the next one.

– Pour into prepared pie crust. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until the center is soft but not jiggly.

– Remove and let cool slightly.

To Plate:

Cut and serve with whipped cream and strawberries

Serves: 8

