A South Florida chef shares a recipe that'll have you looking forward to breakfast. That's what's on the menu — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Richard Hales

The Restaurant: Bird & Bone inside the Confidante Miami Beach.

The Dish: Sweet Potato Johnny Cakes with Pepper Bacon, Poached Egg and Bourbon Molasses Butter

Ingredients:

4 medium sweet potatoes

2 cups fine yellow cornmeal

1 Tbs. white sugar

pinch salt

2 cups water

1 cup almond milk

2 Tbs.

8 slices of Pepper Bacon (or your favorite)

4 poached eggs

butter to cook pancakes in

Bourbon Molasses Butter

1/2 cup good quality bourbon

3 Tbs. molasses

1 Tbs. white sugar

3 Tbs. soft unsalted butter

1 Tsp. vanilla extract

Garnish

Candied Walnuts

Strawberries

Blueberries

Powdered sugar

Method of Preparation:

– To make the Bourbon Molasses Butter, combine the bourbon and sugar in a small saucepan and cook until reduced to a syrup. Remove bourbon mixture and let cool.

In a food processor put the butter, molasses, cooled bourbon mixture and salt and process until smooth. Scrape butter mixture into a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and rest at least 1 hour to incorporate flavors.

– Mix cornmeal, sugar, and salt. Stir into boiling water and cook for 10 mins.

Roast sweet potatoes in 350 degree oven until soft, then peel and mash.

Remove from heat and stir in milk and mashed sweet potatoes (should be pancake batter consistency.) Cook in butter on griddle until golden brown.

To Plate:

Place hot griddle cakes on a serving tray and top with bourbon butter, layer with pepper bacon and top with poached egg sprinkled with chopped parsley. Garnish

with candied walnuts, blueberries, blackberries and dust with powdered sugar.

Serving Suggestion: Strawberry Smash Cocktail

Serves: 4

Bird and Bone

4041 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-424-1234

https://theconfidantemiamibeach.hyatt.com/en/hotel/dining/bird-and-bone.html

