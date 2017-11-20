Sweet Potato Bread/Belkys

With Thanksgiving just a few days away, nothing goes down better than a sweet holiday treat. Sweet potato bread is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Sweet Potato Bread
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups all purpose flour
1/2 cup whole wheat flour
1 Tsp. baking soda
1/2 Tsp. baking powder
1/2 Tsp. salt
1/2 Tsp. nutmeg
1/2 Tsp. ginger
1/8 Tsp. cloves
2 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1/2 cup oil
1 Tsp. vanilla
1/3 cup applesauce
1/4 cup water
2 Tbs. molasses
1 1/2 cups cubed sweet potato (can also be grated)
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine dry ingredients- both flours, white sugar, brown sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, oil, vanilla, applesauce, water and molasses. Combine the wet and dry ingredients and add the cubed sweet potato and blend until well incorporated.
- Spray a baking pan and add the batter. Bake at 350 degrees a hour- or just a little longer. Check bread, and when it’s golden brown and the toothpick comes out clean it’s done. Cool and serve.
To Plate:
Slice the bread and add powdered sugar for garnish. It’s the perfect sweet treat for the holidays!
Serves: 6-8
