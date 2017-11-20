Sweet Potato Bread/Belkys

With Thanksgiving just a few days away, nothing goes down better than a sweet holiday treat. Sweet potato bread is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Sweet Potato Bread

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1/2 cup whole wheat flour

1 Tsp. baking soda

1/2 Tsp. baking powder

1/2 Tsp. salt

1/2 Tsp. nutmeg

1/2 Tsp. ginger

1/8 Tsp. cloves

2 eggs, beaten

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup oil

1 Tsp. vanilla

1/3 cup applesauce

1/4 cup water

2 Tbs. molasses

1 1/2 cups cubed sweet potato (can also be grated)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine dry ingredients- both flours, white sugar, brown sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves.

In a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, oil, vanilla, applesauce, water and molasses. Combine the wet and dry ingredients and add the cubed sweet potato and blend until well incorporated.

Spray a baking pan and add the batter. Bake at 350 degrees a hour- or just a little longer. Check bread, and when it’s golden brown and the toothpick comes out clean it’s done. Cool and serve.

To Plate:

Slice the bread and add powdered sugar for garnish. It’s the perfect sweet treat for the holidays!

Serves: 6-8

