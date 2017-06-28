Summer flicks get kicked into high gear with ‘Baby Driver’

Minnie Driver is getting even smaller. Hollywood’s incredible shrinking woman is now known as “Baby Driver.” It’s a frightening situation for any. Shireen! We don’t think “Baby Driver” has anything to do with Minnie Driver. Chris Van Vliet is here with the real story of “Baby Driver.”

So far this summer, we’ve had “Wonder Woman,” “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Transformers.” This weekend, things get kicked into high gear with one of the best movies of the first half of the year.

Ansel Elgort is not your typical baby in the movie “Baby Driver.”

Ansel Elgort (as Baby): “I’m a driver.”

Ansel plays Baby, the getaway driver for a bunch of criminals led by Kevin Spacey.

Kevin Spacey (as Doc): “I’m looking at the country’s finest thugs and young Mozart in a go-cart over there.”

He’s what Spacey just described as a young Mozart in a go-cart.

Ansel Elgort: “He’s working for Doc, Kevin Spacey’s character, sort of against his will.”

And he is trying to escape his job, almost as quickly as he speeds away from crime scenes.

Ansel Elgort: “Baby just wants to get out of there. He does enjoy the driving, but he doesn’t enjoy the crime.”

Jamie Foxx and John Hamm are the criminals he’s helping escape.

Jamie Foxx (as Bats): “You laid down your whole plan. He ain’t even listening.”

But forget Baby’s ability behind the wheel. There’s a unique quality about him.

Kevin Spacey (as Doc): “He had an accident when he was little, still has a hum in the drum, plays music to drown it out, and that’s what makes him the best.”

Baby’s always got headphones in his ears — and that means music plays a key role in the movie.

Everything from the gun shots to the car doors slamming is sync’d to the beat of the music Baby is listening to.

Jamie Foxx tells us it took a unique type of group to pull that off.

Jamie Foxx: “We had a very — how would you say — tempo-friendly cast.”

And co-star John Hamm says that brings another dynamic to Ansel’s performance in the movie.

Jon Hamm: “Ansel had a very challenging thing to do and worked at a very high degree of difficulty because he’s behind sunglasses mostly, and he’s got ear buds in mostly, so two of his senses are taken away.”

His senses may be taken away, but his ability to hit the gas is untouched.

So like you saw, every movement in the movie is done to music — so how’d they pull it off? Director Edgar Wright hired the same choreographer whose done music videos like Sia’s song “Chandelier.”

“Baby Driver” races into theaters Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.