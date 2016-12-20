Sugar and Spice lets you create your own sexy holiday photo shoot

Ladies — want to give that special someone a Christmas gift they’ll never forget? Run out right now and buy a fruit cake! Just kidding. Show your significant other just how naughty and nice you can be with a set of steamy photos guaranteed to heat up the holiday.

Let your sexy side come out to play this Christmas with a visit to Sugar and Spice.

Crystal Alvarez: “Sugar and Spice Boudoir Photography is sexy photos, bedroom photography that is great for all women to come in and do for the holidays.”

The Fort Lauderdale photo shop has one goal — to make you look and feel beautiful.

Crystal Alvarez: “Every photo shoot that we do is tastefully done, whether it be in soft sweeter wardrobe or it be in maybe a little bit naughtier wardrobe — we’ll soften the poses to make it where it’s not really over the edge.”

This is no rush job. Take all the time you need to get it right.

Crystal Alvarez: “When they come in, it’s not like we’re timing your photo shoot. We really get to know what the client wants as an end result.”

Sugar and Spice has seasonal outfits, sensational shoes — everything you need to make your Christmas vision a reality, and once it’s time to start posing, you’re in good hands as well.

You can strike as many poses as you like — the camera will just keep on clicking. Don’t be shy. Let your wild side out — and let your imagination run wild, too.

Crystal Alvarez: “The client is able to have a variety of different photographs throughout the photo shoot with the different lightings, the wardrobe so that gives them a lot of variety.”

The holidays are a time to make yourself and the people you’re close to feel good. This Christmas photo shoot is guaranteed to get the job done.

Crystal Alvarez: “Some women, they do it as a gift for their significant other. Some women, they do it for themselves to really feel confident and look confident.”

Who wouldn’t feel like the queen of the world when you’re the center of attention?

Whether you fancy yourself as Santa’s special elf, a lovely winter angel in white or a personal present wrapped in leather and Christmas lights, Sugar and Spice is making you an offer you can’t refuse.

Crystal Alvarez: “The special that we have today is the full Christmas theme photo shoot. It includes an ornament, it also includes a holiday card all for just $150 plus tax.”

An traditional or digital album of your favorite shots is also available. Take it from Mariela — Christmas has never been this cool — and hot — before.

Mariela: “Everyone needs to feel this beautiful and this experience at least one time in their life for sure.”

Sugar and Spice has plenty of sexy stuff to wear, but you can bring your own special outfits, if it’ll help bring out your inner holiday vixen.

FOR MORE INFO:

Sugar and Spice Boudoir Photography

1215 SE 2nd Ave #101

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

(954) 812-9900

http://www.sugarandspiceboudoir.com/site/

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.