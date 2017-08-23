Stuffed Tomatoes and Peppers/Meraki

A Greek chef firing up his hometown favorites, right here in South Florida. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Giannis Kotsos

The Restaurant: Meraki, Miami

The Dish: Stuffed Tomatoes and Peppers

Ingredients:

3 large ripe tomatoes

3 large whole green bell peppers

2 white medium white onions, chopped

2 batches dill, chopped

2 batches mint, chopped

1 batch parsley, chopped

6 spoonfuls of orzo pasta

1 spoon oregano

1/2 tbsp salt

1 tbsp pepper

1.5 cup extra virgin olive oil

4 potatoes

Parmesan cheese (to taste)

Method of Preparation:

Start by cutting off the top of each tomato and pepper. Save the tops and scrape out insides of vegetables. Save the tomato pulp and discard the pepper seeds. Blend tomato pulp in blender for a few seconds.

Chop onion, dill, mint and parsley.

Sautee onions over high heat with 1/2 cup olive oil and slowly add orzo. Sautee for 3-4 minutes, before adding tomato pulp. Sautee for another 3-4 minutes, stirring consistently.

Add oregano, salt and pepper and let boil for 4-5 minutes. Once boiling, lower temperature and add parsley, mint and dill and mix well.

Place tomatoes and peppers in deep baking pan, then add filling. Use tops of each vegetable to cover.

Cut potatoes in wedges and insert in between tomatoes and peppers to keep them from falling during baking process.

Pour cup of olive oil over contents and sprinkle with parmesan cheese.

Cover the pan and bake for 2 hours at 370 degrees.

To Plate:

Using utensils, spoon one tomato and one pepper on plate. Add potato wedges to the side.

Serves: 3 (one tomato and pepper per person)

Serving Suggestion:

Naoussa Boutari – Greek red wine

Meraki

142 SE 1st Ave

Miami, FL 33131

(786) 773-1535

www.merakigreekbistro.net