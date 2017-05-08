NEW YORK (AP) — Barbra Streisand usually talks to her audience, but Saturday night she had a special message for two guests: Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Streisand gave former president and former Democratic presidential candidate much more than a shout out at her concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, her hometown.

She noted that she performed at President Clinton’s inauguration and then went on to list his accomplishments, including lowering taxes for some and raising taxes on the rich.

“And speaking of taxes, he showed us his tax returns,” she said, a dig at Republican President Donald Trump, who has refused to release his.

She also introduced Hillary Clinton as “the winner of our country’s popular vote.”

She later talked about hearing a recent interview by Hillary Clinton and said it “makes us yearn for what could have been, what should have been. I was thrilled to hear yourself describe yourself as an activist citizen and part of the resistance.”

Taking another shot at Trump and his tweeting habits, she quipped: “Usually when a man that age is up at 4 a.m., he forgot to take his Flomax,” referring to a medication to treat the prostate.

Despite the Trump barbs, she called for a bridging of the political divide before breaking into “Happy Days Are Here Again.”

Streisand had been a longtime Democratic fundraiser and supporter, and friend of the Clintons.

Streisand, who recently turned 75, was doing two dates in the New York City area, calling it a mini-tour. She hinted it could be her last.

When the audience moaned, she shrugged her shoulders and said, “You know — other things to do.”

