Stevie Wonder, Green Day to play Global Citizen Festival

NEW YORK (AP) — Stevie Wonder, Green Day, The Killers, The Lumineers and The Chainsmokers will perform at this year’s Global Citizen Festival, an annual free event held in New York’s Central Park.

Special guests Pharrell Williams, Big Sean, Andra Day and Alessia Cara will also perform at the Sept. 23 event. MSNBC and Comcast NBCUniversal will air a live simulcast of the full concert on MSNBC and MSNBC.com.

There also will be some crossover with the iHeartRadio Music Festival taking place the same weekend, including Big Sean, who will perform on both stages in one night.

Fans can earn their free tickets for admission by joining the movement at globalcitizenfestival.com.

