Mariah Carey’s not the only one who’s gonna put it all on the line and try not to embarrass herself again on New Year’s Eve. We’re also sharing the occasion with a guy who knows a thing or two about messing up on live TV: Steve Harvey. He’s hosting a big New Year’s bash, airing right here on 7, and he’s bringing along A-listers to help him celebrate.

Steve Harvey: “I wanna keep the party goin’!”

Party all night with Steve Harvey on Sunday! He’s ringing in 2018 as the host of “FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square.”

Co-hosted by Maria Menounos, the show will have performances from the likes of Celine Dion, the Backstreet Boys, Macklemore featuring Skylar Grey, and Flo Rida, welcoming 2018.

Neil Diamond will also be there to lead the world’s largest sing-a-long. C’mon, everybody now!

Neil Diamond: “Good times never seemed so good.”

Crowd: “So good, so good, so good!”

Steve Harvey is pumped he gets to show off his live skills.

Steve Harvey: “I do live. I’m the live guy. I don’t panic. If I get it wrong, it’s wrong, We’ll fix it; don’t worry about it. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Huh. If he gets it wrong? I wonder what he could be referring to…

Steve Harvey (at Miss Universe pageant): “I have to apologize. The first runner-up is Colombia.”

That was a classic.

Steve also told us what his New Year’s festivities are like.

Steve Harvey: “A lot of laughs and smiles, a lot of gratitude, you know, a lot of fun, a lot of reminiscing, but the excitement that we’re here. At 2018, God willing, for all of us will give us a new chance to start again and get it right and have fun, make up for some of the mistakes of 2017, get on down the road and start off with the right bang. I think I can do that as good as anybody.”

Finish off your 2017 strong. You can catch “FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey” right here, Sunday night, starting at 8 p.m. Then Steve will be back at 11 p.m., right after the Nightteam.

