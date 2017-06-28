Step into summer with the wing-tip loafer

If you like a comfortable shoe with a lot of personality, you’re in luck. This summer, it’s all about the wing-tip loafer. The classic shoe is getting a modern makeover from Milan, and the colors are inspired by South Florida. Tonight, Shireen has a new Miami vice — it’s one of her favorite things, and we think it’ll be one of yours, too.

Looking to put a little pep in your step?

Shireen Sandoval: “I am here because I am obsessed with the loafer.”

At Michele Lopriore at the Brickell City Center, you’ll fall in love with their wing-tip loafers.

Mike Lopriore: “As soon as we opened the store, people were going crazy. This is called Cassidy. It’s a beautiful shoe. It’s made in suede, real suede, and it has this really particular tassle.”

The cool kicks are also known as bowling shoes.

Mike Lopriore: “Yellow, green, red …”

You name it, they make it.

Mike Lopriore: “We are specializing in the ballerinas, high heels and especially the loafer.”

The team from the Lopriore brand, which hails from Milan, is excited about their first store in the U.S., and yes, they chose Miami.

The goal?

Mike Lopriore: “To bring the touch of ‘Made in Italy’ craftsmanship, and they are really, really comfortable.”

The two-tone loafer with texture is the most popular.

For the blog, I paired this blue and white wing-tip with a simple black dress.

Walking on the wild side was easy in this terrificly-tassled yellow loafer.

And why not paint the town red and white in this eye-popping bowling shoe.

It’s a fashionable strike — that’s not all!

Mike Lopriore: “We specialize in python skins and bags as well.”

Their purses are handmade in Tuscany.

A perfect fit with your favorite wing-tip.

Cool, comfortable and colorful: It’s my new Miami vice and one of my favorite things.

FOR MORE INFO:

Michele Lopriore Shoes

701 S Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

786-837-0099

www.michelelopriore.it/en

