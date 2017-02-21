Stars vie for Best Actress at the 89th Academy Awards

(WSVN) - From the glitz to the glam and the gowns, Oscar night is also ladies night. Some of Tinseltown’s top actress are hoping to take home Oscar gold.

Jeff Bridges: “And the Oscar goes to…”

That’s the moment the stars want to hear their name called out.

And this year, the Oscar nominees for Best Actress are Emma Stone, Isabelle Huppert, Ruth Negga, Meryl Streep and Natalie Portman.

Natalie Portman (as Jackie Kennedy): “I believe that the characters we read about on the page end up being more real than the men who stand beside us.”

Natalie Portman could win her second Academy Award for “Jackie,” a film that explores Jackie Kennedy’s life in the days after President Kennedy’s assassination.

Meryl Streep has a record 20 Academy Award nominations. Winning for “Florence Foster Jenkins” would be her fourth Oscar.

Streep stars in the true story of a New York socialite who becomes an opera singer, even though she can’t carry a tune.

In the psychological thriller “Elle,” Isabelle Huppert is a businesswoman out for revenge after she is assaulted in her home.

The movie is in French, and this is the French actress’s first nod from the Academy.

Ruth Negga is also nominated for her first Academy Award. The Ethiopian and Irish actress plays Mildred Loving in the movie “Loving,” the true story of an interracial couple who took their fight to legalize interracial marriage all the way to the Supreme Court.

And then there’s Emma Stone. The actress is said to be the front-runner for her portrayal of Mia in “La La Land.”

The musical follows an aspiring actress and her jazz musician boyfriend as they aim for fame in Los Angeles.

And those are the five women hoping to hear their name called out Sunday night.

