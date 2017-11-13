Stars unite in ‘Justice League’ film

Batman, Superman and a few of their closest friends hit theaters in “Justice League.” It’s one of the most anticipated movies of the year, so we sent Deco’s spandex enthusiast Chris Van Vliet to London to talk to the cast.

I really wish I had the ability to time travel. Because if I did, I’d go back in time to the 10-year-old version of myself and tell him this exact sentence: “I flew to London, England to talk to Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and the Flash, and oh, yeah, they paid me for it.”

“Justice League” picks up where “Batman v Superman” left off. Spoiler alert, Superman dies at the end of that movie, and now Batman is putting together a team of superheroes.

Chris Van Vliet: “How would you guys describe the tone of this compared to ‘Batman v Superman?'”

Ben Affleck: “I think it’s fun. I think it’s lighter. I think it’s got more energy, and it’s got more of a spirit of community and hope and triumph.”

Ezra Miller (as Barry Allen): “What are your super powers again?”

Ben Affleck (as Bruce Wayne): “I’m rich.”

Bat-fleck is joined by Wonder Woman, and after having her name mispronounced for the better part of the last year, let’s clear this up once and for all.

Gal Gadot: “Gal.”

Chris Van Vliet: “And then your last name?”

Gal Gadot: “Gadot.”

Chris Van Vliet: “That’s what I thought. OK, good. People were like, ‘No!’ It was all of these different variations.”

Gal Gadot: “You pronounce the ‘t’ but in a very soft way so it’s ‘Gadot.’

All right, glad that’s out of the way.

By their side is Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as the Flash and Henry Cavill as Superman, and I know what you’re thinking: “Is Superman actually in the movie? I thought he was dead?”

Chris Van Vliet: “Now. I mustache you a question.”

Henry Cavill: “You are the third.”

Chris Van Vliet: “And there’s only been three interviews so far today. How many scenes did you shoot with the mustache in this film?”

Henry Cavill: “I can’t really talk about that for fear of –”

Chris Van Vliet: “All right, sure, sure.”

Now when he’s not busy being a superhero or avoiding questions, Henry lives at his second home in Fort Lauderdale.

Chris Van Vliet: “And we’re kinda like neighbors in Fort Lauderdale on occasion?”

Henry Cavill: “On occasion, yes. Whenever I get a chance to be home, when that is home, yes, we’re neighbors.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Well, if you need any sugar, come on by. You can borrow some from me.”

Henry Cavill: “I split my time across the pond. Thank you very much.”

Gal Gadot (as Wonder Woman): “They said the age of heroes would never come again.”

Ben Affleck (as Batman): “It has to.”

This movie has a lot to live up to after “Wonder Woman” raised the bar earlier this year.

Gal Gadot: “I think the bar is always high, and I think that we always try to achieve the very best result.”

J.K Simmons (as Commissioner Gordon): “How many of you are there?”

Ben Affleck (as Batman): “Not enough.”

“Justice League” hits theaters Friday, and by the way, Henry has that awesome mustache for his role in Mission Impossible 6. He had already started filming “Mission” when he had to go back and do re-shoots for Justice League, so he was playing Superman with a mustache, and they had to CGI it out.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.