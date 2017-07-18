Stars of ‘Valerian’ hit the red carpet in Hollywood

Hitting theaters this week is “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.” We’re only going to say that full title once, because, wow, it is a mouthful.

The cast and crew got the obligatory VIP treatment last night for the world premiere of this futuristic space epic.

Rihanna was shining bright like a diamond at the world premiere of “Valerian” in Hollywood. The superstar received some help with her seemingly never-ending dress as she stepped onto the red carpet.

On set, there was no such special treatment. Director Luc Besson says the diva was anything but.

Luc Besson: “Honestly, the best compliment I can do to her is everything was normal. You know?”

In the movie, RiRi plays a shape-shifting alien entertainer.

She’s one of the many unique characters and creatures you’ll see in this sci-fi flick, but it’s Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne who are the stars.

Clive Owen (as Commander Arün Filitt): “Agents Valerian and Laureline, you have less than 10 hours to find the threat and eliminate it.”

Cara Delevingne (as Laureline): “Time to get to work.”

The duo play special operatives trying to protect the universe in the 28th century.

Back on the red carpet, the two looked as snazzy as ever, not to be outdone by Kendall Jenner, who was there to support her BFF, Cara.

Dane and Cara, meanwhile, were busy signing autographs and chatting about the film.

Cara Delevingne: “It’s not only a visual feast. It has really incredible characters. You really get to fall in love with them.”

Dane DeHaan: “It’s the ultimate summer movie. There’s so many different world, there’s so many different aliens and there’s so much to discover. It really is like a rollercoaster.”

“Valerian” is in theaters Friday.

