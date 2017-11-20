Stars dazzle at the American Music Awards

There was singing and dancing to spare in L.A. last night for the American Music Awards. Somehow, Lynn and Shireen missed the invite. Everyone knows they’re the best singing duo around! Maybe next year. For now, we’ve got a look at the highlights … and an unfortunate low note for Selena Gomez.

Christina Aguilera: “On your feet for Whitney Houston!”

Whitney Houston was at the American Music Awards in spirit last night.

Christina Aguilera honored the 25th anniversary of the film “The Bodyguard” with a tribute to the late singer.

Diana Ross received a once-in-a-lifetime honor — a lifetime achievement award.

The legendary singer took to the stage to perform a variety of hits.

And Selena Gomez made her return to the stage for her first live performance in more than a year.

Fans on social media are accusing her of lip syncing, and lip synching badly.

Then again, Selena just recovered from a kidney transplant. She probably deserves a pass.

South Korean boy band BTS also had social media buzzing.

They wowed the crowd in their first performance on American TV.

Keith Urban won a trio of big awards — favorite male country star, country song and country album.

Meanwhile, P!nk apparently isn’t afraid of heights.

The pop star performed her song “Beautiful Trauma” suspended from a hotel in Los Angeles.

She wasn’t the only one making an appearance from outside the building.

Bruno Mars accepted “Artist of the Year” honors from a mini-van.

And Lady Gaga gave a speech from her concert in D.C. after being named favorite pop/rock female artist.

Lady Gaga: “I have the best fans in the whole world! I am so lucky!”

TMZ says Selena wasn’t lip syncing at the AMAs — she was just using a backing track.

And boyfriend Justin Bieber was notably absent last night for Selena’s big return to the stage.

Fans are wondering what the deal is.

