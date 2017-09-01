Star Wars fans around the world got their hands on tons of new toys — we mean collectibles — as part of Force Friday. Deco Jedi knight Obi Wan Van Vliet is here with a look.

Five years ago, when Disney bought Star Wars for $4 billion, a lot of people laughed thinking that was way too much money. Well, now Disney is laughing all the way to the bank, because they have merchandised Star Wars like crazy — and fans couldn’t be more excited to hand over their money on days like Friday.

Fan 1: “Star Wars Day, baby!”

Force Friday is like Christmas morning for “Star Wars” fans all over the world. From Times Square to Australia, people of all ages lined up at midnight to be the first to get their hands on a galaxy of new Star Wars toys.

Fan 2: “It vibrates.”

Fan 3: “It vibrates, yeah.”

You gotta admit, it’s a pretty smart move by Disney — getting people all excited before their next juggernaut of a film, “The Last Jedi,” hits theaters Dec. 15.

Adam Driver (as Kylo Ren): “I only know one truth.”

There are a lot of Force Friday toys. We’re talking tons of action figures of every character you can think of, Legos galore, and if old-fashioned toys aren’t your thing, how about some controlled by apps?

R2-D2, BB-8 and the new evil droid BB-9E are controlled completely by an app on your device. Or, for the first time ever, create your own droid using LittleBits electronic blocks. Bring the little guy to life with their free app, then send it on missions.

Sick of actual reality. Well, why not throw on an augmented reality headset and become a Jedi?

And, with exactly 97 days until “The Last Jedi” comes out, you’ll have plenty of time for the Force to be with you — and your new toys.

Mark Hamill (as Luke Skywalker): “It’s time for the Jedi to end.”

And there are plenty more toys — we mean collectibles — to come. Disney has plans for at least three more Star Wars movies after this one. For now, they have one scheduled to come out every year until 2020.

