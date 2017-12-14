‘Star Wars’ fans line up for opening night at AMC Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - The new and highly-anticipated “Star Wars” movie is coming to theaters for opening night.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is officially screening at South Florida theaters, Thursday, and dozens lined up to see what the buzz is all about.

Some self-proclaimed super fans even dressed the part. “I use my Jedi powers,” he said. “Decided to come in character, especially like combining the Yoda slippers.”

Before the official showing, these fans are among just over 100 who got in on the special double feature pass.

“The first movie my parents took me to see was, I think in ’83,” said one movie-goer. “It was the ‘Return of the Jedi.'”

And young fans binge watched the franchise before the showing. “We watch all the movies over again,” said one child.

He even told 7News that he got out of school a little early for the viewing. “Yeah, one hour!” he said.

Each movie left viewers on edge in the best kind of way. “Ecstatic, really, in a good way about what’s about to happen. You just don’t know with the story line,” said another fan.

The phenomenon that is “Star Wars” even played matchmaker for one South Florida couple.

“He was wearing a ‘Star Wars’ shirt at work, and I commented on it, and that’s how we got the conversation started,” said one woman.

They eventually got hitched. “A year later, we’re married,” her husband said. “We have a baby now, and we’re here to watch ‘Star Wars’ together.”

Several showings have already been sold out at AMC Aventura, Thursday night, and will continue into early Friday where 20 of the 24 theaters are dedicated to just showing “The Last Jedi.”

The AMC theater in Aventura will have 38 showings at the location alone.

7News was also told that the only time they stay open for 24 hours is when they screen “Star Wars.”

