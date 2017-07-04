‘Star Wars’ droids join lineup for July 4 concert in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — The annual July Fourth concert near the U.S. Capitol will include an appearance by two droids who fought for independence in a galaxy far, far away.

The two “Star Wars” characters will be on stage Tuesday evening while the National Symphony Orchestra plays John Williams’ music from the beloved sci-fi movie. The performance will celebrate the 40th anniversary of “Star Wars,” which was released in 1977.

R2-D2 and C-3PO are veterans of the Washington stage, having participated in the Kennedy Center Honors when “Star Wars” creator George Lucas received the award.

The July Fourth concert, known as “A Capitol Fourth,” will also feature performances by the Beach Boys, the Four Tops and Trace Adkins, among others. John Stamos will host the show.

