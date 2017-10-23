‘Star Trek: Discovery’ gets second season

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS All Access says it has renewed “Star Trek: Discovery” for a second season.

The announcement on Monday comes just weeks after the series’ premiere on CBS’ digital video-streaming service. Since then, the series has driven subscriber growth, critical acclaim and global fan interest, the network says.

The series, whose cast includes Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs and Anthony Rapp, is the latest iteration of the “Star Trek” franchise. It’s available exclusively on CBS All Access.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.