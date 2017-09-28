DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Victims of Hurricane Maria got some superstar support at a fundraiser held in Doral — with a little bit of bowling thrown in.

The red carpet was rolled out at Kings Dining & Entertainment for the star-studded occasion, Wednesday night.

“There’s a lot of people out there that need help, especially Puerto Rico,” said former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, also known as “Big Papi.”

Ortiz came together Miami Heat star Ray Allen, among other sports luminaries for the relief fundraiser, hosted by Allen’s charity Ray of Hope and the David Ortiz Children’s Fund.

Allen told 7News they are doing their part to send much-needed help. “You know, there are people without power, without food, without supplies or medicine,” he said. “Everybody in America, we need to make sure that we help these people as much as we can.”

Ortiz said the devastation in Puerto Rico hits close to home. “Puerto Rico is like one of my homes, ’cause I always go to Puerto Rico, and I have a lot of friends over there,” he said.

Wednesday’s event, called “The Pros Bowl,” centered around bowling. When asked whether any skills from the baseball field translate to the bowling alley, Ortiz replied, “I got the fast one, and I’ve got the curve.”

His technique paid off. 7News cameras captured Ortiz throwing a perfect strike, right down the middle..

The fundraiser benefits UNICEF to help those affected by Hurricane Maria. “We’re going to do what we can to make sure that we raise enough awareness, funds, food, water and medical supplies, and make sure we find a way to get it down here,” said Allen.

