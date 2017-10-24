Spooky Miami parties for Halloween 2018

Halloween isn’t until next week, but you can start partying all night long this weekend. Deco found some “spooktacular” events to help you scare up some good times.

It’s all treats and no tricks for Vizcaya’s annual Halloween Sundowner this Saturday in Miami.

Jessica Casinelli: “It’s actually one of the biggest and longest running Halloween parties in Miami.”

This year’s theme is “Mystery, Myth and Fantasy.”

And it’s not for mere mortals.

Jessica Casinelli: “The costume situation is whatever your heart’s desire. We are expecting a lot of gods, a lot of deities.”

They’ll have music, food and open bars. You just have to have the cash.

Jessica Casinelli: “Tickets are $170 for general admission, and for VIP it’s $250. It’s a wild night, and it starts at 8 p.m., goes on until midnight.”

Miami’s Downtown Fright Night promises a spooky time for the whole family on Saturday night.

Tony Albelo: “We take over historic East Flagler Street, one of the oldest streets in Miami, and we basically make it haunted.”

The free event will feature costumed performers, food and drink, and of course, plenty of music.

Tony Albelo: “There’s a kids stage, there’s an adult stage. We have DJ Laz. He’s gonna be spinning all night.”

Of course, when it gets dark, the freaks will come out.

Tony Albelo: “You’re Downtown at night with all these costumed people. It’s a very cool experience.”

For the real party animals, Wynwood is the place to be if you dare to dance — after dark.

Wynwood Fear Factory promises two nights of music and mayhem.

Gianfranco Dossena: “It’s our second year hosting the event here in Wynwood. It’s a music event with haunted attractions, scare zones, art installations.”

Gianfranco Dossena: “Some of the artists we have are DJ Snake, Porter Robinson, Wiz Khalifa.”

Set in an abandoned factory, it’s the perfect setting for chills and thrills.

Gianfranco Dossena: “This was actually the RC Cola Plant. Now it’s an abandoned property.

Come in costume or as you are. Plenty of dancing demons and screaming skeletons will be on hand to keep you partying all night long.

FOR MORE INFO:

Vizcaya’s Halloween Sundowner

http://vizcayahalloween.org/

Downtown Fright Night

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/downtown-fright-night-2017-tickets-38241963743

Wynwood Fear Factory

https://wynwoodfearfactory.com

