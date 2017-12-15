Spoleto blends Italian classics with fast casual dining

What would happen if Italian food and fast casual dining had a baby? It’d be a beautiful, beautiful baby named Spoleto — that’s what. The pasta restaurant that’s now open in the 305 has us feeling all saucy.

This is italian food — done your way.

Jason Garson, Spoleto: “Spoleto is about culinary freedom. You come here and you choose what you want. It definitely is Chipotle-style, where you do choose what you want in it — except Italian food.”

Spoleto just opened its first South Florida location in Dadeland Mall. The menu’s got options upon options for your meal.

Jason Garson: “We have eight different varieties of pasta you can choose from.”

Or a flatbread, or salad.

Then, select your ingredients, sauce and protein. Our favorite is the polpette grande, because when you order it, this happens…

Employee: “Can I get a polpette grande?”

All employees, in unison: “Polpette grande!”

Jason Garson: “It’s the giant meatball — it’s the star!”

Hungry customers seem to appreciate the variety. They like the finished product even more.

Taylor Widom, customer: “I feel like I eat here three or four times a week. It’s one of my favorite spots. It’s always quick, it’s fresh, it’s delicious.”

Omar Rosete, customer: “It was really good. It was really quick. It’s delicious. It’s a really cool concept.”

Bernadette Gomez, customer: “I had the margherita flatbread. I really like it, it’s really good. I like flatbreads a lot, and it has the burrata mozzarella, so it’s really good.”

Thank the wood stone oven for that.

Jason Garson: “The wood stone oven is definitely what makes our flatbreads great. It gives it a nice crisp on both sides, and it makes sure that we cook everything even.”

Better yet — it’s Italian food that you don’t have to feel totally guilty about after stuffing your face. Well, except for this Nutella flatbread…

Jason Garson: “Eighty percent of our food is organic, and it’s farm to table, so you get that great culinary experience at low prices.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Spoleto at Dadeland Mall

Dadeland Mall Circle West

Kendall, Fl 33156

786-615-9130

