The main attraction this weekend is Spidey. No other movie is gonna risk getting caught in his web. Here’s a preview in this week’s Showtime.

The world’s favorite web-slinger returns to the big screen in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

The chance to fight bad guys as a superhero high school student was something Tom Holland couldn’t resist.

Tom Holland: “Just lucky I got to do both, and if I wasn’t an actor, I would be a stuntman, and the fact that I got to do both in one movie was a dream come true.”

Zendaya plays Michelle, one of Peter Parker’s more skeptical classmates.

Zendaya (as Michelle): “Hey, where you going? What are you hiding, Peter?”

Zendaya: “She’s just super, like, perceptive and likes to observe everything.”

Peter can’t afford to slip up when Michelle’s around.

Zendaya: “It may come off a little strange sometimes, but she’s got her eye on Peter, and she’s constantly watching him and is constantly trying to figure out what he’s doing.”

Marisa Tomei is Peter’s Aunt May who is always looking out for her young nephew. She took a very unconventional approach to creating her character.

Marisa Tomei: “In the Native American culture, the spider is a very potent female force, and it has a lot of wisdom in it, and I felt like that’s what May should be conveying into Peter.”

Like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield before him, Tom knows bringing Spider-Man to the big screen is something special.

Tom Holland: “It was a huge honor for me to don the costume. I’ve met both of them now, and they both seem very happy that I’ve taken on the role.”

