‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ cast discuss the hero’s third reboot

America’s favorite web-slinging superhero swings back into theaters this weekend. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” reboots the story of Peter Parker for the third time.

Deco sat down with the film’s stars who tells us what’s different about Spidey this time.

Zendaya (as Michelle): “Hey, where are you going? What are you hiding, Peter?”

In “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” Tom Holland handles the dual roles of Spidey and Peter Parker, and for the British actor, the opportunity was twice as nice.

Tom Holland: “I’ve always wanted to play a superhero. I’ve always wanted to play an American high schooler, and I was just lucky I got to do both.”

Director Jon Watts says keeping Spider-Man a teenager throughout the whole movie is a key to its success.

Jon Watts: “You think about the tropes of a coming of age story, and then you give the protagonist the powers of Spider-Man, and then that suddenly is a whole new version of that.”

Marisa Tomei plays Aunt May, Peter’s very hip but very protective aunt.

Marisa Tomei (as Aunt May): “What’s the matter? I thought you loved larve. It’s too larvey? Not larvey enough? How many times do I have to say larve before you talk to me?”

This is Marisa’s first go-round in the superhero universe, and she knew she was in good hands from the start.

Marisa Tomei: “It’s pretty exciting, and it’s a real relief, ’cause they know so well how to make these films, and they’re such big-hearted people and they have such vision.”

Tom Holland is the third big-screen actor to play Spider-Man, following in the wall-crawling footsteps of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. He had them in mind every time the cameras were rolling.

Tom Holland: “Growing up, I was a huge fan and Spider-Man had a huge impact on my childhood, so it was a huge honor for me to don the costume. I’ve met both of them now, and they both seem very happy that I’ve taken on the role.”

We first met the latest version of Web-Head in “Captain America: Civil war.”

Robert Downey Jr. (as Tony Stark): “Underoos!”

Tom Holland (as Spider-Man): “Hey everyone.”

Acting alongside Robert Downey Jr. in “Homecoming” gave Tom some insight into the man and the character he plays.

Tom Holland: “Robert Downey Jr. is cooler than Tony Stark for sure, because Tony Stark’s kid of a d*** and Robert isn’t at all.”

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” swings into theaters Thursday, July 7.

