(WSVN) - If you’re trying eat a little healthier in 2017, we have a good recipe for you. It’s a light meal with an Asian twist! Chicken is on the menu –as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Spicy Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Courtesy: Tablespoon.com
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 pound ground chicken
1 cup chopped shiitake mushrooms
1 shallot, chopped
1 cup matchstick-sliced carrots
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1/4 cup sliced almonds, plus more for garnish
3 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 to 2 tablespoons sriracha sauce
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
1 head Bibb or butter lettuce, leaves removed
Sliced green onions, for garnish
Method of Preparation:
– Heat olive and sesame oils in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken, mushrooms and shallot; cook until chicken is browned, about 5-7 minutes.
– Add carrots and garlic; cook until carrots are slightly softened, about two minutes. Add sliced almonds, soy sauce, brown sugar, sriracha (add 1 tablespoon for less spiciness, 2 tablespoons for more) rice vinegar and grated ginger. Simmer until sauce has thickened, about 3-5 minutes.
To Plate:
– Spoon chicken filling into lettuce leaves. Garnish with sliced almonds and green onions.
Serves: 4
