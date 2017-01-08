(WSVN) - If you’re trying eat a little healthier in 2017, we have a good recipe for you. It’s a light meal with an Asian twist! Chicken is on the menu –as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Spicy Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Courtesy: Tablespoon.com

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 pound ground chicken

1 cup chopped shiitake mushrooms

1 shallot, chopped

1 cup matchstick-sliced carrots

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 cup sliced almonds, plus more for garnish

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 to 2 tablespoons sriracha sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1 head Bibb or butter lettuce, leaves removed

Sliced green onions, for garnish

Method of Preparation:

– Heat olive and sesame oils in a large skillet over medium heat. Add chicken, mushrooms and shallot; cook until chicken is browned, about 5-7 minutes.

– Add carrots and garlic; cook until carrots are slightly softened, about two minutes. Add sliced almonds, soy sauce, brown sugar, sriracha (add 1 tablespoon for less spiciness, 2 tablespoons for more) rice vinegar and grated ginger. Simmer until sauce has thickened, about 3-5 minutes.

To Plate:

– Spoon chicken filling into lettuce leaves. Garnish with sliced almonds and green onions.

Serves: 4

