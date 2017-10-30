Southwest Airlines to offer live concerts on some flights

(CNN) — The next time you take a flight, you might not need your headphones to listen to music.

Southwest Airlines says it is partnering with Warner Music to provide in-air concerts on some of their flights.

The “Live at 35” series, as in 35,000 feet in the sky, usually features country musicians playing acoustic instruments.

A recent flight from Nashville to Philadelphia featured country artist Devin Dawson, who performed his song “All On Me” to the passengers aboard the plane.

“Live at 35” has actually been around since 2011, and the airline says it has gotten positive feedback from travelers on the in-flight experience.

The new deal with Warner Music means the concerts will continue, and possibly expand.

Southwest stages about 20 in-flight concerts per year, the airline says.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.