South Florida bars lighten up rainy days with great drink deals

It’s a fact of South Florida life: Sooner or later, it’s going to rain somewhere in SoFlo. And that’s when you really see how bad people can drive! But don’t let a cloud burst ruin your day. There are great food and drink deals waiting for you when the rain starts to fall.

When the weather outside is frightful, it’s time to get happy at some SoFlo hot spots.

At Quarterdeck, they’ve got a new slogan: “When it rains, we pour.”

Paul Flanigan, owner: “It’s a daily special for our locals in the summer. It rains every day. Come in, get a free frosé, get a half-price old fashion or signature appetizers. It’s a great deal.”

A free frosé is a great way to beat the rainy day blues.

Paul Flanigan: “A frosé is a combination of red wine, rosé wine, vodka and special Quarterdeck ingredients, proprietary ingredients blended up and served in a wine glass with a strawberry. It’s amazing.”

The deal kicks in as soon as it starts to rain and lasts even after the sun comes out. But customers have to do their part, too.

Paul Flanigan: “They have to ask for ‘When It Rains, It Pours’ special.”

And when you do, you’ll get free frosé, a half-price craft cocktail and apps like chicken wings, fried calamari and smoked fish dip.

You know you’ll be praying for rain.

Erin, customer: “I love frosé. I love appetizers. What a deal! I’m gonna come any day it rains.”

You’ll be a foul weather fan at SUSHISAMBA on South Beach.

Justin Vaicienas, SUSHISAMBA: “SUSHISAMBA is offering, when it rains outside, 50 percent off drinks, beers, wines by the glass and sake.”

This deal is only good to the last drop of rain.

Justin Vaicienas: “The second we see a raindrop outside, it starts our promotion, and when we stop seeing it, the promotion ends.”

Brent North: “I think it’s great to come in and dry off and get a great drink.”

SUSHISAMBA has great food, but this deal is all about the booze.

Justin Vaicienas: “With the rainy day special, you are saving about $6 to $7 on our drinks.”

You’ll have wines and more than a dozen sakes to choose from — and the beer is unique.

Justin Vaicienas: “Our beers are just from Japan and South America, so we don’t have any domestics.”

If mixed drinks are your thing, go for a Samba cocktail.

Justin Vaicienas: “Our Sambatini is the monthly changing cocktail that is created for SUSHISAMBA. The Nina Fresa is similar to a martini served with vodka, guava juice, strawberry and fresh lime.”

The rainy day special at SUSHISAMBA runs through September.

And it just goes to show you, every cloud has a silver lining.

The Quarterdeck is featuring “When It Rains, We Pour” at all of their South Florida locations until Labor Day. And at SUSHISAMBA, the rainy day special runs through September.

FOR MORE INFO:

Quarterdeck

3155 S University Dr.

Davie, FL 33328

(954) 452-7676

quarterdeckrestaurants.com

SUSHISAMBA

600 Lincoln Rd.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 673-5337

sushisamba.com

