‘Something Rotten’ premieres at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - “Something Rotten” is taking center stage in South Florida.

The Broadway show premiered for audiences at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Wednesday.

The show is a musical comedy set during the renaissance about two brothers struggling to get out of Shakespeare’s shadow and write their own hit play.

“It is one of the funniest things that has graced Broadway in the last 10 years probably,” actor Josh Grisetti said, “and certainly one of the funniest things to come to Fort Lauderdale this year. It is a wickedly funny little piece.”

“Something Rotten” runs through April 2. Tickets range between $24 and $150.

