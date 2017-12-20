SoFlo spots serve up holiday drinks

Eggnog, apple cider cocktails … they’re pretty much staples at any holiday function. But they’re not the only adult treats being served in South Florida this holiday season. We’ve found some beverages that will shock your taste buds and get you in the holiday spirit.

The holidays are alive at Fado Irish Pub in Brickell.

Tony Saborio, manager: “The entire space has been taken over. It’s kind of Fado’s winter wonderland.”

And they’re offering up festive cocktails. From the winter wonderland, which features a floating gingerbread man…

Tony Saborio: “It’s basically made with high quality Irish whiskey and hazelnut liquor.”

To the cold chocolate, which is served in a reindeer cup.

Tony Saborio: “We use Bailey’s Irish cream and then roasted marshmallows, whipped cream, candy cane, peppermint vodka. It’s very festive.”

There’s no way you won’t be feeling merry after a couple of these.

Trent O’Connor, bartender: “Under the Mistletoe, a Mistletoe Mule, Cranberry Crush and a Lit Christmas Martini.”

Those aren’t songs — they’re the beverages on tap this holiday season at Quarterdeck on Las Olas.

Trent O’Connor: “We’re gonna start off with the Lit Christmas Martini.”

It’s got vanilla-flavored vodka, cream, and it’s served in a sugar rimmed glass with a peppermint. Yum!

Now to the Under the Mistletoe we go.

Trent O’Connor: “Start off with two ounces of cherry vodka.”

It’s mixed with soda and sour and then…

Trent O’Connor: “Garnish with a fresh rosemary sprig and fresh cranberries.”

This spot promises you’ll have a jolly good time.

Trent O’Connor: “No other place to be than Quarterdeck.”

Two South Beach hotspots are also in the spirit.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila and Ricky’s South Beach are putting a twist on classic drinks, like a Manhattan.

Benjamin Ryan, beverage director: “We’re gonna add a little bit of all spice to give it a little bit of warmth and Christmas cheer.”

And the SoBe Sour.

Benjamin Ryan: “We’re gonna have a little bit of Bulleit Bourbon, fresh pineapple, fresh lemon, simple syrup.”

Now the Grinch had to make his way in here somehow.

Benjamin Ryan: “Our other drink we’re offering is the Grinch Shot. It’s gonna be familiar to a margarita.”

With…

Benjamin Ryan: “Candy cane rim with just a little bit of candy cane on the side for you.”

And those will be offered at both places.

Wherever your tastebuds take you this season, be merry and…

Bartender: “As the Irish say, slauncha. Cheers Deco Drive.”

We’ll drink to that!

FOR MORE INFO:

Fado Irish Pub

900 S Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

(786) 924-0972

https://fadoirishpub.com/miami/

Quarterdeck

2933 E Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

(954) 525-2010

quarterdeckrestaurants.com

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

1220 16th St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 704-2145

http://www.bodegasouthbeach.com/

Ricky’s South Beach

1222 16th St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 704-3602

http://www.rickyssouthbeach.com/

