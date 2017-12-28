SoFlo restaurants offer hangover cures after ringing in the new year

Just as essential as your New Year’s Eve plans are your plans for New Year’s Day, you know, once you wake up and feel all kinds of hungover. Luckily, Deco found a couple spots that have the best medicine after a bender.

If you think you know the right recipes to cure that New Year’s hangover … you don’t know jack.

Alan Roth, co-founder of Jack’s Miami: “Jack’s is an American-Italian comfort food restaurant. We like to make people feel like they’re at home, but they don’t have to cook or clean.”

Jack’s Miami is serving up three dishes that will have your stomach saying “Thank you.”

First up, a cheesy meatball parm sandwich.

Alan Roth: “Cheese coats the stomach, so if you’re not feeling too well from the night before from too many tequilas, basically the cheese will help coat it and hopefully you’ll feel better.”

How about chicken and waffles? Drool.

Alan Roth: “There’s some delicious grease, it’s filling. It gets you through the day!”

Or a frittata with tomatoes galore.

Alan Roth: “The tomatoes are a healing quality for a hangover with the protein that you get.”

Jonathan Barrio, customer: “What’s really great about this is that I’m Cuban-Italian, so it’s just like grandma’s recipe. It’s amazing, amazing food.”

Over at The National Hotel on South Beach, you can cure your hangover by drinking more.

Sounds like my kind of recuperation day.

Nicole Whitaker, director of sales at The National Hotel: “We are featuring our New Year’s hangover cocktails.”

Three different hangover helper cocktails — each for $16. One of ’em — the Bubble Balance — acts as a detox.

Nicole Whitaker: “It’s made with Campari and also with a really nice Prosecco.”

Delwin Liranzo, customer: “It gives me that refreshing, revitalizing feel like the moment it hits my lips.”

The Michelada is like a Mexican-style Bloody Mary.

Nicole Whitaker: “The second one just has that boost of spiciness to really kickstart your day.”

Ariel Levy, customer: “It almost feels like a meal in itself, so it’s very calming for my stomach.”

If you’re looking for something non-alcohol — who could blame you? — there’s always the Electric Current Fizz.

Nicole Whitaker: “Before Alka-Seltzer was created, this drink was used and made like an Alka-Seltzer to soothe your stomach.”

Once you’ve cured your hangover — hit the pool, or chow down on the New Year bender breakfast while listening to jazz from the David Attelan Band.

Nicole Whitaker: “You’re really getting fed, you get to drink and have an amazing time.”

The brunch is $39 and gives you access to the pool for the day for free. The National will also have bottomless mimosas for $20.

FOR MORE INFO:

Jack’s Miami

2426 NE 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33137

jacksmiami.com

305-640-5507

National Hotel

1677 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

nationalhotel.com

305-532-2311

