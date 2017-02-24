SoFlo restaurants feature at SoBe Wine and Food Festival

(WSVN) - Something new is cooking at the world renowned South Beach Wine and Food Festival. Foodies can’t wait to get their fill.

This weekend’s SoBe Wine and Food Festival has dozens of events and features more chefs and restaurants then ever before. Among famous chefs like Martha Stewart and Bobby Flay are a couple of South Florida chefs who wanna make a name for themselves.

Jackson Soul Food in Overtown has been serving SoFlo since the 1940s.

Richard Hutchinson, Jackson Soul Food: “We are a staple in the community, family friendly. It’s home style cooking.”

From biscuits to catfish — their soul food is the real deal.

Richard Hutchinson: “It’s Southern. It’s a part of our heritage, part of our culture.”

Though Jackson’s has been in Miami for decades, they’re new to the festival.

Richard Hutchinson: “We just wanted to expand our horizon and expand outside the community.”

You can find Jackson at the Goya Foods’ grand tasting village on Saturday.

Richard Hutchinson: “For being the first time at the food festival, it’s a real honor. We are happy that we are here.”

From barbecue ribs, to the signature mac and cheese, to collard greens — there will be a smorgasbord of soul food.

Cedric, trying Jackson: “I think it’s amazing that soul food restaurants of the community can be a part of wine and food.”

PokeBao is not only new to the festival, they are new to South Florida.

This Coral Gables restaurant has only been open for a few weeks.

Daniel Bouza: “PokeBao is Hawaiian style, Asian style concept. We introduce Hawaiian food with Taiwanese bao bun.”

From the fish to the veggies — they want everyone to know it’s hip to be square.

Daniel Bouza: “The word poke in Hawaiian means cubed — cubed fish on top of rice.”

PokeBao is prepping to serve thousands at Sunday’s portion of Goya Foods’ grand tasting on South Beach.

Daniel Bouza: “We are making the DB spicy ahi tuna, which is the ahi tuna made in our spicy mayo with seven-spice powder green onion as well as our seasoned rice.”

It’s about making their signature dish and making a name for themselves.

Natalie Henao, festival goer: “It’s great to see the local restaurant participating here in Miami, and I wish them the best. It’s great.”

So if you are poking around the grand tasting village — go see what PokeBao’s seafood is all about.

Daniel Bouza: “I think you are going to take way great flavor in your mouth, and you are going to want to come back.”

