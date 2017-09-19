SoFlo native makes final four on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

Monday night’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was amazing! The top four were dancing for the love of it, including a South Florida native.

The top four finalists took the stage on “So You Think You Can Dance” Monday night.

Kiki, Taylor, Lex and South Florida’s own Koine Iwasaki, aka Koko.

The final four dancers got one last chance to impress the judges and America.

Mary Murphy, judge: “I don’t think there is a clear front-runner, to be honest with you. I mean this four are really tight.”

The judges were surprised by this season’s top four but say they’re all deserving.

Nigel Lythgoe, judge: “I think America did a good job with its vote. I was shocked that Logan wasn’t there last week. At the same time, I don’t know which one of these four I would’ve taken out to put Logan in.”

And there doesn’t seem to be a favorite, although Shireen’s going with Koko.

Deco even hung out with some of Koko’s fellow dancers back here in SoFlo. The group gathered for a watch party in Pembroke Pines, where Koko honed her craft.

Shari Malvin, dance coach: “There’s so much more than just the dancer, but I think she lives, breathes and just loves dance.”

Mary Murphy, judge: “I don’t have a favorite. That’s probably why I think that it could go any which way, huh?”

This season’s skill set is all about variety.

Nigel Lythgoe, judge: “I think the four of these offered us different aspects to dance.”

And who does Nigel think will win it all?

Nigel Lythgoe, judge: “The person that’s gonna win next week is the dancer with the most votes.”

Don’t miss the finale next Monday at 8 p.m. on Channel 7.