After a delicious meal, you don’t have to decide between a nightcap or dessert — just have both. Deco’s checking out some sweet treats where the buzz doesn’t just come from sugar.

Pisco y Nazca serves up Peruvian food with a twist. Now the Kendall hotspot is mixing up dessert — with an American favorite.

Victor Lopez, Pisco y Nazca: “The Cholo Brownie is a lot of chocolate, really good, some Kahlua.”

This brownie gets a shot of espresso and a shot of coffee liqueur.

Victor Lopez: “And then we’re gonna take the good stuff — oh, yeah.”

After whipping up a mousse, the brownie gets a scoop of lucuma ice cream.

Victor Lopez: “To top it off, we use the lucuma, which is a classic Peruvian fruit.”

It’s a boozy treat you’ll have to taste to believe.

Victor Lopez: “Chocolate heaven.” (laughs)

Over at Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina at the Fontainebleau, they are taking a dip into drunken desserts.

Brielle Fratellone, Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina: “We have beignets served with a Macallan 18 toffee sauce and custard dessert.

Beignets are pillows of sweet dough that get cut into squares, fried and topped with powdered sugar. At Pizza & Burger, they’ve added a dipping sauce made with aged whisky.

Brielle Fratellone: “The Macallan adds a ton of flavor to that sauce. It balances nicely to that cream element and brings flavor to the next level.”

The sauce has two layers, a thick custard on the bottom that gets topped with ooey gooey and boozy toffee. Mix them together and dunk the beignets.

Nadeen McDoom: “It’s definitely unlike anything I have tasted before. It wasn’t too rich, but it was a nice flavor and worth a try.”

The flavors are sweet, smoky and so, so good.

Big Easy Winebar & Grill offers a taste of South Africa in the heart of Brickell. You’ll feel like you’ve gone to Cape Town with the Malva Pudding.

Bret Hessler, Big Easy Winebar & Grill: “This is a very traditional South African dessert.”

Starting with a very traditional ingredient: Amarula liqueur.

Bret Hessler: “And he’s also going to add four ounces of Amarula liqueur, which is a South African liqueur. We warm it back up and serve it with a side of cream on glaze, freshly made whipped cream and fruit.”

Customer 1: “I thought it was really good. It was sweet but not too sweet.”

Customer 2: “I loved it. I thought it was really fluffy and light.”

And, if you want a creamy treat, the Don Pedro lets you drink your dessert.

Bret Hessler: “Ice cream mixed with a really nice whiskey and either a choice of Kahlua or the Amarula liqueur. It’s a great way to finish your meal here in the heat of Miami.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar

8405 Mills Drive #260

Miami, FL 33183

(305) 630-3844

http://piscoynazca.com/kendall/

Pizza and Burger by Michael Mina

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

4441 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

(305) 674-4636

https://www.michaelmina.net/restaurants/miami-st-pete/pizzaburger/

Big Easy Winebar & Grill

Brickell City Centre

701 S. Miami Ave. #339A

Miami, FL 33131

(786) 814-5955

http://www.bigeasy.miami/

