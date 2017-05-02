SoFlo hotspots celebrate National Burger Month

(WSVN) - I don’t know if May is the month of good taste. But it surely is the month that tastes good! May is National Burger Month. Deco discovered a trio of SoFlo haunts that have upped the ante on the patty that aims to please.

National Burger Month is upon us. At Burlock Coast in the Ritz Carlton Fort Lauderdale, it’s a chance to place perfection between the buns.

Gavin Pera: “And so it’s really our opportunity to kind of come up with something new and do something fun that we know people are gonna love, something that’s very approachable, something that everybody enjoys.”

You’re gonna dig their specialty offering — the contraband burger.

Gavin Pera: “We have a tomato jam, brie cheese, truffle aioli. I love it. It’s delicious.”

The brie is melted over a patty of ground brisket, short rib and chuck. That’s placed on arugula and pancetta and topped with the tomato jam and fried shallots.

That last item is important.

Gavin Pera: “On the contraband burger we have the crispy fried shallots using our Smuggler’s Blonde Ale.”

Listen up — they’ve got a special burger month meal that starts the week off right.

Gavin Pera: “And if you come in for burger monday you’ll have the opportunity to order our special contraband burger and get two free Smugglers Blonde Ales.”

The idea at Wild Sea Oyster Bar and Grille in the Riverside Hotel on Las Olas is to amp up one our of area’s time-honored treats.

Toby Joseph: “We’re going to do a spin-off of a Cuban sandwich. We’re going to make a cuban burger.”

The burger is a mix of ground pork shoulder and pork butt.

It’s topped with marinated pork belly, swiss cheese and ham.

The cheese melts in the oven, then it’s topped with fried sour pickles and garlic aioli mustard on a brioche bun.

The chef has a surprise item that goes with the burger.

Toby Joseph: “I do avocado french fries.”

There’s more than meats the eye at Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina.

Sebastian Brown: “For burger month were doing a rotating burgers for each week, starting with a soft shell crab po boy.”

The Aventura hotspot is mixing it up — serving gourmet burgers made with shellfish and even foi gras…

Sebastian Brown: “The foi gras hot burger, black truffle aioli.”

If you’re saying “Where’s the beef?” Don’t worry. They’ve got you covered.

Sebastian Brown: “The open face breakfast burger, which is a burger with breakfast style bacon.”

And open wide for the mexican chorizo burger!

Sebastian Brown: “We actually use scraps from the A5 that we cut in-house, Japanese steak.”

MORE INFO:

Burlock Coast in the Ritz Carlton

Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille

Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.