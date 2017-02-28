SoFlo designer Tanya Marie has passion for fashion

(WSVN) - From Jamaica to St. Tropez to Miami Beach, life’s a beach for designer Tanya Marie. Deco’s giving you a preview of her spring-summer collection.

Designer Tanya Marie has influences from all over the world, but it’s her island heritage that shines through in her style.

Tanya Marie: “I was born in Kingston, Jamaica. I sort of have an island feeling in everything I do.”

The former Miami Dolphins cheerleader’s career is on the rise. She’s dressed everyone from Jada Pinkett Smith to the Real Housewives of Miami.

Tanya Marie: “I like beaded things. I like leather. Right now, I have a very Indian, tribal feeling going on.”

Deco got a sneak preview of Tanya Marie’s spring-summer collection.

Check out this Indian-inspired look.

Tanya Marie: “I call it a breakaway dress. It’s a little dress, cocktail dress. It comes apart. She takes it off, you can go from a dinner party to the beach.”

This bikini has a Native American vibe.

Tanya Marie: “The hand-beaded pieces, different textures. It’s a leather bikini. It’s completely washable. You can go in the water with it.”

Or you can go with the flow — in a custom lace dress.

Tanya Marie: “These are breakaway dresses. They’re very on trend, with what’s going on with the see-through. You’ll see Beyoncé, all these stars with bathing suit dresses.”

From the pool to a party, it’s all about freedom.

Tanya Marie: “That’s why I love South Florida — it’s freedom for me. You can wear it anywhere, you can wear it to a party, on a yacht. I would wear it to Publix; that’s just me.”

Tanya Marie’s designs are full of color and completely handmade.

Tanya Marie: “I don’t use patterns. I really create everything by cutting it and how I feel at the moment.”

Tanya Marie: “I’ve always had this aesthetic to change people’s looks. I always cut everything up to fit how I felt.”

Say “I do” to this beach-to-bridal affair.

Tanya Marie: “I combined the idea of getting married on the beach with a breakaway dress.”

When it comes to these eclectic island inspired fashions, what’s not to love?

Tanya Marie: “All handmade. I call it handmade with love in Miami.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Tanya Marie Design

6709 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33138

(305) 438-2854

http://www.tanyamariedesign.com/

