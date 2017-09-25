They’ve waltzed, samba’d, moved and grooved all summer. Monday night, “So You Think You Can Dance” is ready to crown a winner, and a SoFlo hopeful is right in the thick of it.

They’re the “Fantastic Four,” and we don’t just think they can dance. We know they can!

Taylor, Lex, Kiki and South Florida’s own Koko Iwasaki tell us what to expect from Monday’s finale of “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Koine “Koko” Iwasaki: “Just expect a lot of dancing, especially from the four of us. We’re going to do back-to-back numbers.”

They’ll perform favorite routines from earlier in the season, along with some new ones, too.

Kiki Nyemchek: “It’s stress-free at this point, so it’s going to be good no matter what.”

With the competition over and votes tallied, the Final Four just wanna focus on want they love, which means…

Taylor Sieve: “Don’t be afraid to express how you really feel, and just be your authentic and true self.”

As far as favorites, well, Koko is our girl, and the admiration, well, it’s mutual.

Koine “Koko” Iwasaki: “I’m just overwhelmed by the amount of support and love that I’ve been receiving, and I am so grateful.”

Koko says just being on the show is a dream come true. As far as winning? We’re dancing around that question until the finale.

The season finale of “So You Think You Can Dance” is up right after Deco at 8 p.m. Don’t miss it, and make sure you root for Koko, our hometown girl!

