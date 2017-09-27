SoFlo businesses offer Irma victims free workouts, massages and more

South Floridians took a major hit from Hurricane Irma. No power, no gas — things were pretty stressful for us for a while. A couple of local businesses are helping to put the hard times behind us, and it doesn’t cost a dime.

Stretch. Break a sweat. Or chill out.

Primal Fit Miami client: “It’s really cold, like very cold, but it’s nice.”

Primal Fit Miami invites you to forget about Hurricane Irma and unwind.

Andrew Grifol, Primal Fit Miami: “How do you feel? What are you feeling right now after all this post-Irma experience? Let’s take our mind off that. Let’s disconnect from that stress level.”

The Miami Shores gym has the perfect way for South Floridians to do just that. It’s called their “Hurricane Irma Restoration Package.”

Andrew Grifol: “We are offering cryotherapy, so three minutes in the cryotherapy chamber. We are offering 45 to 60-minute stretches for the special stretch therapy, and we’re also offering a free workout.”

Whether you choose the cryotherapy, a good stretch or a group workout class, you can’t go wrong.

Andrew Grifol: “They all release stress.”

We know taking time away from post-Irma cleanup — you know, all the trees and the limbs and the garbage — is probably the last thing on your mind. But think about it this way:

Andrew Grifol: “Your bank account is your body. You went out there, you did a lot of stuff, you picked up a lot of things, you were spending money. Now is your time to deposit that money back in.”

To us, that means it’s time to start cashing in.

Primal Fit Miami client 2: “I definitely feel a lot better than I did when I walked in.”

Andrew Grifol: “This is our way of giving back to the community.”

When you walk into Dr. Patty’s Dental Boutique & Spa in Fort Lauderdale, you can lose your Hurricane Irma blues in two very soothing ways.

Dr. April Patterson: “And we’re doing that through offering facials, massages and just genuine comfort.”

You really don’t have to do much to cash in on this relaxing freebie.

Dr. April Patterson: “Our clients who come in with an FPL bill and their Florida driver’s license will be open to have a complimentary facial or massage treatment.”

The idea is to provide some post-hurricane stress relief, and that was a no-brainer.

Dr. April Patterson: “I don’t have a machine to go chop down trees, so this is the way that I want to give back.”

The two treatments cool you out in very different ways.

The massage loosens up your neck, shoulders and back. The facial provides an exfoliating mask that cleanses your skin, relaxes your pores and totally mellows you out.

Alexis, client: “I think it’s really great. I’ve been a client with Dr. Patty for a while now, and I know she’s really involved with the community. She’s really into, like, giving back.”

Primal Fit’s package lasts until Oct. 10, but if you want that facial and massage, you may want to hurry up. The offer lasts until next Friday, Oct. 6.

FOR MORE INFO:

Prima lFit Miami

9531 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami Shores, FL 33138

https://www.primalfit360miami.com/

Dr. Patty’s Dental Boutique & Spa

646 N Federal Hwy.

Fort lauderdale, FL 33304

http://drpattydental.com/

