SoFlo Alvin Ailey dancers return for Arsht Center performance

The Alvin Ailey Dancers are poetry in motion, and some of their grace and power is from South Florida.

Jamar Roberts is a shining star with the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, but his dance career started here in SoFlo, where this dynamic dancer graduated from the New World School of the Arts.

So it’s a homecoming for Jamar when Alvin Ailey performs at the Adrienne Arsht Center this month.

Jamar Roberts: “Performing in my hometown is like a big giant hug. Mainly, this is the only place in all of the world where I can get this love and support, including people screaming my name and waving banners.”

Jamar is a busy guy. He’s on tour with the Alvin Ailey Company, he’s been a guest professional dancer on FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” and when he’s home, he helps out where it all started: his old dance studio, “Dance Empire” in Miami, where Jamar runs special classes for up and coming dancers.

Now you can see Jamar in action with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

To win tickets to their show at the Arsht Center Feb. 23 email us at giveaways@decodrive.com. Include your name, address and phone number and you could win. Good luck!

