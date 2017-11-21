The bar scene in South Florida is top-notch. From the drinks to the mixologists, we’re used to perfection. But now — forget bellying up to the bar; the bar is rolling up to you.

Say cheers! Because Council Oak at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood is more than just a steakhouse.

Matthew Salzberg, Council Oak: “Council Oak is known for its prime beef, fresh seafood, award-winning wine list and premium cocktail program.”

When it comes to mixed drinks, this restaurant is mixing things up.

Matthew Salzberg: “We want to bring the bar to the table to show that emphasis on wow. It creates a wow factor for our guest.”

Council Oak has a couple of drinks that are so special, they’re bringing the bar to you.

Matthew Salzberg: “We have two liquor carts. Both are set up for customized cocktails that we serve for our guests.”

The night will be smokin’ with the Smoked Rare Manhattan for $95.

Matthew Salzberg: “It’s a twist on a regular Manhattan. We use premium scotch — it’s twice aged – and we smoke it tableside for our guests to create uniqueness.”

The drinks get placed in a glass box that’s attached to a smoker. Then, cinnamon-infused wood chips are lit on fire, and the cinnamon smoky flavor fills up the container.

Matthew Salzberg: “It enhances different flavor profiles of the scotch, so you really taste the oaky musky-ness of the drink.”

It looks cool, too.

Matthew Salzberg: “It’s a big presentation in the middle of the dining room.”

And for $195, you can taste a drink made with a cognac more than 100 years old.

Matthew Salzberg: “The Treize Cocktail is French for 13. It’s made with Rémy Martin Louis XIII cognac, Cîroc X vodka, Grand Marnier and ice wine, topped with 24-karat gold flakes.”

This one doesn’t have flames, but it does have a precious metal.

Matthew Salzberg: “Part of the show is adding the gold flakes for our guests.”

Mixing the drinks tableside is like having your very own personal mixologist.

Jason Melachrino, customer: “It was amazing. You can get a steak and a drink in many places in South Florida, but if you’re looking for a truly immersive experience, this was it.”

Instead of dinner and a show, the tableside drinks at Council Oak are dinner and drinks as your show.

FOR MORE INFO:

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

1 Seminole Way

Hollywood, FL 33314

(954) 327-7501

https://www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com/fine-dining.htm

