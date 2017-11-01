Smokey Robinson, Jimmy Fallon set for Thanksgiving Parade

NEW YORK (AP) — Smokey Robinson, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, Common and Andra Day will be among the stars celebrating at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Macy’s said Wednesday that Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., 98 Degrees, Flo Rida, Wyclef Jean and Miss America Cara Mund also will participate in the 91st annual parade on Nov. 23.

The special will air at 9 a.m. EST on NBC’s “Today” show.

Others part of the lineup include the cast and Muppets of “Sesame Street,” Nicky Jam, Bebe Rexha, Lauren Alaina, Cam, Sabrina Carpenter, Sara Evans, Goo Goo Dolls, Kat Graham, Andy Grammer, Angelica Hale, Olivia Holt, Dustin Lynch and Jojo Siwa.

There will also be performances from the casts of Broadway’s “Anastasia,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “SpongeBob SquarePants.”

