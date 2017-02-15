Lynn, we know you’ve gone skydiving — but not everyone is as fearless as you. Now there’s a place to go skydiving without actually falling from the sky. Deco’s fly guy Chris Van Vliet is here with a look.

If jumping out of a perfectly good plane doesn’t quite make sense to you, then indoor skydiving at iFLY is right up your alley. It’s all the diving of skydiving with none of the actual sky.

Whoever said humans can’t fly clearly hasn’t been here! iFLY is South Florida’s first and only indoor skydiving facility.

Chris Van Vliet: “How exactly does indoor skydiving work?”

Joe Souza: “So indoor skydiving is a wind tunnel as you can see, and we have four turbines up there that blow the wind in a re-circulating way, and give you that feeling of free-falling, but you are actually only three or four feet from the ground.”

iFLY is located in Davie, and they just opened their doors to the public.

Chris Van Vliet: “How similar is this to jumping out of a plane and actually skydiving?”

Joe Souza: “When you skydive, you’re only free-falling for about 45 seconds. In here, a usual session takes about 120 seconds of free-falling like adventure.”

Yep, two full of minutes of flying and anyone age 3 and up can do it!

Joe Souza: “It’s really important just to relax. Remember you’re not jumping from the plane.”

And once you get some experience, you can pull off some tricks like this!

But since it’s my first time flying indoors, I’ll just be sticking to the basics. And it starts by gearing up. That helmet, by the way, does wonders for your hair!

Chris Van Vliet: “All right, we’re doing it.”

With the wind cranked on, you can’t hear a thing inside the tunnel, so all the communication happens with hand signals from my awesome instructor, Kyle.

Chris Van Vliet: “And to quote R. Kelly, ‘I believe I can fly.’ Woo!”

iFLY is open seven days a week, with extended hours on weekends.

Flights start at $69 per person.

FOR MORE INFO:

iFLY Fort Lauderdale

11690 West State Road 84

Davie, Florida

954-280-4359

https://www.iflyworld.com/fort-lauderdale/

