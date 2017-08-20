Skillet Hash Brown Eggs/Belkys

(WSVN) - A dish that’s good for breakfast, lunch or dinner! That’s what’s on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Skillet Hash Brown Eggs

Ingredients:

4 cups frozen hash brown potatoes

1/2 cup shredded cheese (your favorite)

3 eggs

2 tbs. olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

parsley for garnish (optional)

Method of Preparation:

– Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

– In an oven-safe skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add frozen hash browns (follow cooking directions on the brand you use). Stir, and sprinkle in some salt and pepper. Keep stirring until golden brown, about 10 minutes.

– Sprinkle with cheese, then crack eggs on top so they’re sunny side up.

– Put the skillet in the oven and bake until the whites of the eggs are set, about 8 minutes. If you like your eggs firmer, cook a few more minutes.

To Plate:

Take the hash browns and the eggs out of the skillet, garnish with parsley and serve.

Serves: 3

