Sip and shop at City Furniture’s wine bar in Midtown

Shopping for furniture gets people about as excited as when they get to stand in line at the DMV. Picking out the right sofa or chair or dining room table takes a lot of time. One SoFlo store is helping shoppers adjust their attitudes by filling their glasses for free.

City Furniture in Midtown is making sure you never look at furniture shopping the same way again.

Andrew Koenig, president of City Furniture: “This is our very first location with a wine bar that we’re gonna be able to serve our customers beer, wine while they shop at really low prices.”

The folks here made the move with you in mind.

Andrew Koenig: “We decided to have a wine bar at our store just to be a little bit different than the other furniture stores. We want our customers to have fun in our stores, and we want them to enjoy themselves.”

Don’t think you have to sit at the bar while you’re quenching your thirst? The entire store is at your disposal.

Andrew Koenig: “They can take their beer or their wine with them wherever they wanna go.”

If a bit of your beverage happens to wind up on some furniture, don’t worry. The attitude is here “no harm, no foul.”

Andrew Koenig: “We’ll refill their glass of wine and, you know, it’s just the cost of doing business. We’ll have to replace that sofa and put a new one in the store, but it’s no big deal.”

Sleeping off a hangover on one of the very comfortable beds is one thing that won’t be happening.

Andrew Koenig: “We do have a two-drink maximum at our bar, so we don’t think we’ll ever have that situation.”

Beer and wine are only two of the offerings available here.

Andrew Koenig: “There’s coffee, there’s flatbreads, there’s tons of different options for our customers.”

If you hit City Furniture, expect to sip and shop in a laid-back atmosphere.

Andrew Koenig: “You know, we’re trying to create a great shopping experience, make our customers feel really relaxed while they’re looking for furniture for their new homes.”

FOR MORE INFO:

City Furniture Midtown Miami

3635 NE 1st Ave Suite 2

Miami, FL 33137

(305) 573-9125

http://www.cityfurniture.com/midtown-furniture-store/

