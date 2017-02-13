Single or taken, try Valentine’s Day at La Cueva

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, you can go the flowers-and-chocolate route, or you can really speak to her heart with the thing that no woman can turn down — booze!

There is one spot in South Florida that wants you to toast the day of love with over flowing bubbly. No date needed to indulge.

Things are poppin’ on Brickell. One of Miami’s newest hot spots is taking you on a trip south of the border.

Caroline Korba, La Cueva Bar: “La Cueva Bar is a tequila bar, and when you step inside, you immediately feel like you’ve been transported into a cave in Mexico.”

Translated, La Cueva means “the cave,” and inside, the walls are made of rocks and wood.

Caroline Korba: “La Cueva Bar is a little bit different. It’s special because the ambiance kinda feels like you are in cave.”

While the bar has a wide variety of tequilas…

Caroline Korba: “You can also order tequila in a shooter or a shot or in a cocktail.”

For Valentine’s Day, La Cueva wants you to bubble over with joy.

Caroline Korba: “We are welcoming both singles and couples. We’re doing a promotion of free champagne until 1 o’clock.”

That’s right. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., champagne is free for everyone. But, if you’re more of a bottles person than a bubbles person, buy two bottles and get a third for free.

Caroline Korba: “Instead of the traditional way of celebrating romance by going out to dinner or on a traditional date, we wanted to make something fun for people: men, women, couples, singles.”

There’s no cover charge until midnight, so the early love birds get the bubbly and the booze.

Isabela Corzo: “You should come here with your significant other, with your girlfriends, have a ‘galentine’s.’ Whatever it is, you should come over here.”

Caroline Korba: “It’s a day of love, and we get to give love to the people in Brickell and Miami.”

FOR MORE INFO:

La Cueva Bar Brickell

1111 S.W. 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

(786) 362-0561

https://www.facebook.com/LaCuevaBrickell/?ref=page_internal

