Single on Valentine’s Day? Check out the Fountainbleu

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. For couples, it’s the perfect time for romance. But if you’re single, it can be the most soul crushing, depressing holiday of the year. But forget all that. One iconic South Florida hotel is helping you be single and ready to mingle.

The Fontainebleau Hotel is one of the most romantic resorts in the world. But even if you’re flying solo, there’s no better place to be.

Rolando Aedo: “Our weather itself is very conducive to romance and sexiness. We’re here at the amazing Fontainbleu, which is one of our most iconic properties, which perhaps captures the essence of some of our excitement, with not just its restaurants, its hotels, its clubs.”

Miami Romance Month is in full effect at the Fontainebleau. The resort’s Single in the City package let’s you show yourself a little love.

Josh Herman: “The best thing to do if you’re single in the city is to grab your girlfriends and head over to Fountainbleu for our Day at Fountainbleu package. It’s really the perfect way to celebrate with friends. Start off with a great treatment at Lapis Spa. That is our 40,000 square foot spa.”

Some time at the spa? What’s not to love!

Josh Herman: “Lapis Spa is one of the most famous spas in the country. In fact, Martha Stewart called it her favorite spa in the world.”

All that relaxing can work up an appetite. Head to La Cote for lunch with a view.

Josh Herman: “La Cote is one of the closest places in all of Miami Beach that you can eat on the Atlantic Ocean. So it is right next door to it, our San Tropez themed restaurant.”

After lunch, take the party to the pool. The resort has 10 to choose from.

Josh Herman: “It’s such a special place. There’s always something going on. There’s always people to meet here. There’s always fun, there’s always activity and excitement, it’s really a magical place.”

And if you love to shop, finish your day with a little retail therapy.

Josh Herman: “Then finish your day with a shopping discount. We offer a 10 percent discount as part of the package. We’ve got almost 10 different shops here — everything you could possibly want from different boutiques, the latest brands, fashions, styles and some very special Valentine’s and February themed products in the store.”

Suddenly being single in the city — sounds lovely!

Rolando Aedo: “Miami Romance Month is part of temptations months. We’ve got a month for every occasion whether it’s hotels, restaurants, spas.”

