Singers can PlugIN to karaoke

If you love to sing but are a little shy about doing karaoke in a public place, get ready to PlugIN. It’s a new karaoke spot where you can be a star — in private.

If you only sing in the shower or your car, this place will have you singing the hits in your very own private room.

We’ve seen karaoke in the club. We’ve seen it in the carpool. Now it’s time to plug in.

PlugIN Karaoke in Hallandale lets you sing your heart out in private.

Ally Golan, PlugIN Karaoke: “Think of everything you’ve thought of karaoke in the past … throw that out the window.”

The venue offers 18 rooms and can host an intimate gathering or a full on party.

Ally Golan: “Taking it to a very intimate, private place where you feel comfortable with people you know or people you don’t know is a great icebreaker.”

Guests use iPads to browse songs. You control the lights and the sound. There’s a full bar and even room service.

If you’re feeling confident, you can stream your performance to friends on a webcam. Prices start at $10 an hour.

From Aerosmith to Zedd — you’ll never run out of music.

Ally Golan: “There are over 35,000 songs on our playlists. From Latin to 80s and 90s.

Guest 1: “I am actually celebrating my divorce party today, so I am having the time of my life. This was a great experience.”

Guest 2: “It’s really cool ’cause you get to have your own private room and just have a good time with your group of friends.”

It’s also great for serenading a date.

So whether you’re crooning like Luke Bryan or channeling Marc Anthony, PlugIN lets you party and sing like no one’s watching.

FOR MORE INFO:

PlugIn Karaoke

801 Silks Run Suite 2597

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

844-475-8446

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.