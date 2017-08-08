Singer gives rap classic a country twang

It’s been 26 years since Sir Mix-A-Lot informed us that he likes big butts and he cannot lie.

Now he’s giving the ode to big butts an update. Instead of a rap song, though, the newest version is more ‘pickin and a grinnin’. “Baby Got Back” is going country – ye-haw!

It’s just one of those songs; catchy and “cheeky.”

“Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot become a popular pop culture moment in history in 1992, when the song was originally written. It won a Grammy for Best Rap Song.

The lyrics never really losing their luster.

In 2014, it was remade by singer, Nicki Minaj. She called it “Anaconda,” but it was still about buns, more specifically her twerking ones. It won a Grammy, too.

Now, the song is getting another makeover, this time, it’s a little bit country — OK, a lot of country with singer, Joe Nichols.

But it’s still about “buns hun.”

The music video, which features Sir Mix-A-Lot auditioning talent to re-do his classic song, going viral in just a week after its release.

The rapper takes a liking to Nichols as he performs the classic with gusto and a little heart-warming insecurity.

The result? A standing “O” from Sir Mix-A-Lot.

